HAMILTON, Mo. - Eugene Clyde Phipps Jr., age 67, a former resident of Braymer, Missouri, passed away at Hill Crest Manor, Hamilton, Missouri, on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Gene was born the son of Eugene Clyde and Doris (Robinson) Phipps on June 11, 1956, in Kansas City, Missouri. His family later moved to St. Joseph where he attended and graduated from Benton High School in 1974. He attended college at both Missouri Western State College, in St. Joseph, and North Central Missouri College, in Trenton, Missouri. On Sept. 21, 1985, he was united in marriage to Crystal Gorham, in Kansas City. They enjoyed 37 years of marriage. She survives of the home.

