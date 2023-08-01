HAMILTON, Mo. - Eugene Clyde Phipps Jr., age 67, a former resident of Braymer, Missouri, passed away at Hill Crest Manor, Hamilton, Missouri, on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Gene was born the son of Eugene Clyde and Doris (Robinson) Phipps on June 11, 1956, in Kansas City, Missouri. His family later moved to St. Joseph where he attended and graduated from Benton High School in 1974. He attended college at both Missouri Western State College, in St. Joseph, and North Central Missouri College, in Trenton, Missouri. On Sept. 21, 1985, he was united in marriage to Crystal Gorham, in Kansas City. They enjoyed 37 years of marriage. She survives of the home.
Gene spent many years of his life working as an EMT, a Med Tech and also tried his hand at construction work. He was also the manager of the Anderson Memorial Ballpark in Braymer, Missouri, for many years. He was affectionately known as the "Ball Nazi at Braymer," by some of the players. His philosophy was take care of the fields and play with good sportsmanship all for the love of the game. His hobbies included playing all sports, fishing, grilling, anything outdoors, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, reading and journalling, and crafting things such as paracord bracelets. What made his heart full was spending time with his wife and family as he was a loving husband, father and grandpa.
Survivors include his wife, Crystal, of Brookfield, Missouri; his son, Sean Phipps and wife, Jessica, of Clearwater, Kansas; two daughters, Ceaira Palmer and husband, Ryan of Brookfield, and Taylor Phipps, of Brookfield; three grandsons, Cody, Callen and Maverick; four siblings, James, Norman and wife, Cynthia, Valerie and husband, Leon, and Linda; several nieces and nephews and great- nieces and nephews as well as many lifelong friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Doris Phipps.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at 2 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at 1 p.m., one hour prior to service. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, from 9 a.m. until service time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Anderson Memorial Ballpark and/or the Benton High School Alumni Association, and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, MO 64601.
