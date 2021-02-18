Bruce L. Phipps, 74, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

He was born Aug. 4, 1946, in Atlantic, Iowa, to Arthur and Alice (Sampson) Phipps.

Bruce married Anna Imogene Smith June 28, 1969. She survives of the home.

He was employed with Blueside, later Prime Tanning, for 32 years.

Bruce proudly served in the United States Air Force.

He enjoyed playing card games and cribbage.

Bruce was preceded in death by: his parents; sisters, Shelly Jean Phipps, Penny Phipps; brothers, Dennis, Curtis, J.D. and Charles Phipps.

Additional survivors include: children: Rodney Muff and Kristy Francis-Muff, Christopher Phipps, Patrick and Patrea Phipps, Kimberly Duncan; grandchildren, Madison Francis-Muff and Delanie Phipps; brother, Ted Phipps; sister, Carol Miester-Canaday.

Farewell Services & Public Livestream: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.