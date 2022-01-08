Phillips, Vicki J. 1952-2021 Atlanta, Ga.

ATLANTA, Ga. - Vicki Jo Phillips, 69, of Atlanta, passed away at her home on Dec. 27, 2021, and has been cremated.
She was born Oct. 21, 1952, in Horton, Kansas, daughter of Lila (Puderbaugh) and the late Kenneth Morgan.
Vicki graduated from Horton High School in 1970 and graduated from NEKA Vo-Tech in Office Education.
Vicki was married to Wayne Winkelbauer; they had three sons and later divorced. She then married Bill Phillips, who survives of the home.
Vicki worked for the IRS for 31 years, retiring Dec. 3, 2009.
Vicki enjoyed doing crossword puzles, she was an Atlanta Falcons fan, attending many games, and she also enjoyed bowling and spending time with her loved ones.
She is survived by: her mother, Lila Morgan; husband, Bill; sister, Lynda (David) Juencke; brother-in-law, Thomas Webster; sons, Chris Winkelbauer and Doug (Cara) Winkelbauer of Wichita, Kansas; and two step children, Angela and David. She also has three grandchildren and six step-grandchildren.
Vicki was preceded in death by: her father; a son, Bradley; and a sister, Gail Webster.
Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church of Atchison, Kansas.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church.
The Rev. Dr. Rachel Dannar will officiate the service. Masks are required. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
