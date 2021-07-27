Phillips, Sheila J. 1961-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Sheila Jo (Hill) Phillips, 59, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at a local health care facility.
She was born on Dec. 16, 1961, in St. Joseph and was a graduate of Stewartsville High School.
She spent the majority of her working career as a nursing home medical technician.
She attended Grace Evangelical Church.
Sheila loved spending time with her family and friends. She was very active in sports with her sons' traveling teams. Family gatherings were very important to her as well as sewing and caring for her pets.
Ms. Phillips was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Hill.
Surviving family members include her sons, Alex (Moriah) and Sean Phillips; grandson, Boston Phillips; brother, Jamie (Dorie) Hill; sister, Shelley Clizer; mother, Frances Murphy; and step-father, Mike Murphy; two nephews and one niece.
Per her wishes, Ms. Phillips has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. No visitation or services are currently scheduled. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.