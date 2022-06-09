PHOENIX, Mo. - On Friday, June 3, 2022, Lynn Phillips, loving wife and mother of two, passed away at the age of 75.
Lynn was born on Feb. 7, 1947, to Collins and Fyanna Parr. On July 29, 1966, she married Bob Phillips. They raised two sons, Ian and Josh.
Lynn was a warm, caring, and strong woman who was loved by every one who knew her. She looked forward to eating out with friends and socializing, and spending time with people she loved. Lynn enjoyed doing crossword puzzles every day to keep her mind sharp, and knew every word in the english language and how to spell it. She enjoyed zoo shows, British crime dramas, and whodunits, and was an avid reader.
Lynn is reunited in death with her father, Collins, her mother, Fyanna, and her brothers, Jim and Richard.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; her sons, Josh and Ian; her sister, Judy; her nieces, Emily, Angela, and Kathleen; her nephews, Ethan, Jimmy, Kevin, Sean, Robert, and Craig; her granddaughter, Gabrielle; and her sisters-in-law, Kathi and Millie.
Services will be held at Wyman Cremation and Burial Chapel at 115 South Country Club Drive in Mesa, AZ 85210 on Saturday, June 11, at 1 p.m. followed at 4 p.m. with a celebration of life dinner at her and Bob's home in Phoenix. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
