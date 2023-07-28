He was born in St. Joseph on Nov. 26, 1939, to Leroy and Sophia (Jaroski) Phillips. He was a member of the Lafayette High School class of 1958.
On Sept. 1, 1961, he married Barbara Minor.
Sonny was the first born, first to wake up, first to the party and the first to help everyone. He enjoyed owning fast cars. In his younger years, he kept the police busy writing tickets. He was a member of the St. Joseph Boat and Yacht Club, and the Happy Hookers fishing group. He enjoyed Missouri River boating with his family and fishing with his friends. For many years he was a season ticket holder for the KC Chiefs and enjoyed NHRA events.
Sonny had a great sense of humor and enjoyed pulling pranks. He was always updating everyone about where to get the cheapest beer and gas. He liked a tenderloin with a beer on the side and good conversation with his family and friends close by.
Sonny retired from Seitz Foods in 2001 after 36 years of service.
Sonny was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; a stepbrother; grandson, Dustin Beaman; and many great friends.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara; son, Mark Phillips (Tina); daughter, Marcia Beaman (Kevin); granddaughters, Nichole and Brandi Beaman; great-grandchildren, Jace, Dayton, Kinnzlie and Bre'Auna; sisters, Nancy Reder and Susie Bohart; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sonny was liked by everyone. He was known as a good man who worked hard to create a great life for his family and will be missed by many.
Per Sonny's wishes, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
An online obituary and guestbook are available at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.