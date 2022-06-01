Phillips, Larry D. 1945-2022 Livingston, Texas

LIVINGSTON, Texas -Larry Dale Phillips, 77, of Livingston, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Lakeland, Florida.
He was born in Bethany, Missouri, on April 25, 1945, and was raised on a farm in Ridgeway, Missouri, by his parents, Clarence "Buster" and Lois Phillips.
Larry met his childhood sweetheart, Marilyn Louise Hydorn, when they were 16 and 14 years old. They married on July 4, 1965, and moved to St. Joseph, where they began their married life of 56 years, raising two daughters along the way.
Larry was a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union #45 for over 50 years. Upon retirement, he and Marilyn pulled up roots, bought an RV, and became full-time travelers. Their RV journey spanned 20+ years and took them all over North America, making countless friends along the way.
Larry is survived by: his wife, Marilyn; two daughters, Shelly (Robert) Aden of Ballwin, Missouri and Stacey (Scott) Wade of Bloomington, Illinois; and four grandchildren: Philip Aden, Grant Aden (fiancee, Emily Dickson), Emily Wade and Matthew Wade, who were his pride and joy.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank the staff of Lakeland Hospice House for their tender care of Larry. Per his wishes, a public service will not be held. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
