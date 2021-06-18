Phillips, Don 1938-2021 Stanberry, Mo.

STANBERRY, Mo. - Don Phillips, 82, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
He was born on Aug. 4, 1938, in Darlington, Missouri, the son of Hershel L. and Mary L. (Chenoweth) Phillips.
On Nov. 28, 1959, he married Becky Clifton in Price, North Carolina. She survives of the home.
Don was a graduate of Stanberry RII High School, class of 1956 and went on to serve in the United States Navy. He then was a lifelong farmer/owner of Phillips Farm Service, Inc. He was a member of the Stanberry American Legion Post #260 and served on the Stanberry City Council. He enjoyed fishing with his son, Gil, in Hawaii and Mexico and various lakes in the United States. He also enjoyed traveling with Becky, Gil and Charlene on a 40th anniversary trip to Maui, various cruises and other family vacations.
He was preceded in death by his father; son, Dean Phillips; brother, Dan Phillips; sister, Anita Rainey, and step-father, John McNeese.
In addition to his wife, Don is survived by his son, Gil (Charlene) Phillips, Fayetteville, Arkansas; mother, Mary McNeese, Stanberry; sister, Shirley Phillips, Maryville, Missouri; and a brother, Dick (Dee Dee) Phillips, Katy, Texas.
An Open Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. There are no scheduled funeral services. Inurnment in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
