Dawn Ranae Phillips, 48, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at her home. She was born July 14, 1974, in St. Joseph, daughter of Debby and Merle Phillips. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1992. She worked at Mosaic Life Care Hospital as an Analyst. She enjoyed her work, her home and her dogs Zoey and Khaleesi. Her dad was her best friend and hero. Dawn had a wonderful perfect smile, and was an amazing mother, her son was her pride and joy, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Dawn was preceded in death by mother, Debby Phillips.
Survivors include father, Merle Phillips (Michele) St. Joseph; son, Colton Anderson (Tyler Mays), Kansas City, Missouri; brother, Merle Phillips Jr., Bisbee, Arizona; two nieces; two nephews; two great-nieces; and her companion, Jason Walker, of the home.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services and public live stream; 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery DeKalb, Missouri.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
