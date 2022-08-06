Phillips, Albert L. 1934-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Aug 6, 2022 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Albert L. Phillips died at home Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.He was born Aug. 5, 1934, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a member of St. Mary's Church.Married Sharon Buhman on Jan. 9, 1954. She survives of the home.Additional survivors are: children: Debra, Judy, Susan, Leslie, Cindy and Jennifer; brothers: John, Jack, Carl and Gary; sisters, Shirley and Kathy; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren.One sister, Mary, is deceased.Memorial Service 2:30 p.m. Monday, Horigan Chapel.Inurnment: Mount Olivet Cemetery.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Albert Phillips as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Shirley Kathy Christianity Grandchild Sharon Buhman Albert L. Phillips Debra Judy × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Aug 6, 2022 Late Notices, Aug 5, 2022 Late Notices, Aug 4, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesSavannah man arrested in daylong standoff with SJPDCrumbl Cookies coming to St. JosephLocal couple brings new coffee shop to DowntownTwo St. Joseph residents killed in Friday accidentHeavy law enforcement presence seen on 17th StreetMan hospitalized after losing control of vehicle on the BeltAll charges dropped against former SJPD officerOffender dies at St. Joseph correctional center SundayHearings set for man charged in Sunday standoffRetired players, coaches join charity golf tournament
