STANBERRY, Mo. -Ronald G. Phillippe, 80, of Stanberry, passed away Nov. 30, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

He was born Oct. 11, 1940, in Island City, Missouri, the son of Harley and Emma Grace (Patrick) Phillippe.

Ronald served in the United States Army. He was a member of the Raymond Sager American Legion Post #260 of Stanberry.

On March 29, 1986, he married Diana Faye Edington. She preceded him in death May 10, 2006.

He was also preceded in death by: his parents, two sons, Jeff and David; brothers: Norvin, Dennis and Richard Phillippe.

Ronald retired from Altec in St. Joseph.

Survivors: son, Brian Phillippe; brothers: Loren Phillippe, Guy Phillippe, Jim Phillippe, George Phillippe, Tom (Karla) Phillippe, Jerry Phillippe, Charles (Linda) Phillippe, Steven (Sonok) Phillippe; sisters: Anna Beach, Dolores (Scott) Darrach, Julia Wood; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Sam.

Visitation with Military Rites: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, Missouri.

Private family inurnment: Meeker Cemetery, Island City at a later date.

Masks are required.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.