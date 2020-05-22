Randy Lee Phillippe, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday May 21, 2020 at his home. He was born Jan. 28, 1957 in Maryville, Missouri son of Beverly and Bobby Phillippe. He married Coral Pinion Phillippe. He attended Lafayette High School and worked as a skilled trade contractor for many years. He enjoyed traveling, listening to music and playing his guitar.

Randy was preceded in death by: his father, Bobby Reed Phillippe; mother, Beverly Ann Phillippe; brothers, Bobby Dean Phillippe and Jerry Phillippe.

He is survived by: wife, Coral Phillippe of the home; daughters, Natasha Scott, Heavon Pinion, Crystal (Josh) Parker and, Carrie Throckmorton; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Memorials are requested to the Randy Phillippe Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolences, donations and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.