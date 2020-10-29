Donald R. Phillippe, 64, went to heaven on Oct. 27, 2020, with his wife and children lovingly by his side. He had spent the preceding days with family reminiscing and exchanging loving thoughts. Don had fought valiantly with cancer the past three years. The Lord decided he had had enough.

Don was born to Wayne and Norma (Sechler) Phillippe on Jan. 8, 1956, in St. Joseph. He grew up in St. Joseph and on his aunt and uncle's farm near Avenue City, Missouri. He went to Savannah and Central High Schools.

He married his high school sweetheart, Pam Simpson, on March 28, 1975. They were best friends as well as the loves of their lives.

Don worked for Farmland Industries, now Omnium, for almost 45 years.

His passion was cars and most anything mechanical. Besides building and painting numerous beautiful cars over the years, he enjoyed flying remote-control model planes, racing remote-control cars and go-karts. Earlier in his life, he raced hobby stock, modifieds and winged Sprint cars at Savannah Speedway. He also was a volunteer firefighter for the Cosby-Helena Fire Department.

Don was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Landers; his father, Wayne Phillippe; stepfather, Kenneth Landers; and infant brother, Ricky.

He is survived by the love of his life, Pamela Phillippe; his brothers, Larry Phillippe (Faye), Allan Phillippe (Bridget) and Dan Landers; his sisters, Lisa West (Jim) and Jeanne Jones (Jeff); his children, Brian Phillippe (Beth Miller) and Laura Pike (Aaron); his grandchildren, Jessica Phillippe (Paul Pease), Chance, Justin and Aiden Pike and Chance Angold (Summer Bebee); his great-grandchildren, Lily, Sawyer and Arrayah; Aunt Virginia Phillippe; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; father-in-law, Robert Simpson; brothers-in-law, Doug Simpson (Anita) and David Simpson (Darla).

Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory in St. Joseph. Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 31, at 1 p.m.. at Meierhoffer. He will be buried in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family requests that visitors please dress casually. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.