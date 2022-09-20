PACOIMA, Calif. - Bobby "Bump" Dean Phillippe, 25, Pacoima, California, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. He was born March 2, 1997, in St. Joseph. He graduated from Savannah, Missouri, High School, and was working as an Operations Manager at 1 800 Got Junk, in San Fernando Valley, California.
He enjoyed cars, motorcycles, he was an avid gamer, and loved spending time with his daughter Hartleigh.
Bobby was preceded in death by his twin sisters, Isabella and Roslyn Phillippe; sister, Autumn Saunders; and paternal grandfather, Bobby Dean Phillippe.
Survivors include his companion, Shavonica Bingham; daughter, Hartleigh Phillippe, and a daughter on the way; his mother, Misty Losson, St. Joseph; father, Bobby (Megan) Phillippe, Wathena, Kansas; maternal grandparents, Mike and Jane Losson; paternal grandmother, Luzminda Phillippe; siblings: Lexi McDonald, Zac Phillippe, Reece Phillippe, Kylee Losson, Carter Phillippe, Carlee Phillippe, Jacqueline Phillippe, Zack Tyler Randolph, Kaitlyn DeSpain, Regan Blair.
He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of life is will be at a later date.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Bobby Phillippe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.