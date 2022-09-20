PACOIMA, Calif. - Bobby "Bump" Dean Phillippe, 25, Pacoima, California, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. He was born March 2, 1997, in St. Joseph. He graduated from Savannah, Missouri, High School, and was working as an Operations Manager at 1 800 Got Junk, in San Fernando Valley, California.

He enjoyed cars, motorcycles, he was an avid gamer, and loved spending time with his daughter Hartleigh.

To plant a tree in memory of Bobby Phillippe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.