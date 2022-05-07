Pflugradt, Jerry D. 1954-2022 Easton, Mo.

EASTON, Mo. - Jerry Dee Pflugradt, 67, of Easton, Missouri, passed away Jan. 28, 2022.
He was born on May 12, 1954, to Henry E. Pflugradt, Sr. and Eva M. (Conlin) Pflugradt in St. Joseph. Jerry grew up in Easton and attended school.
On March 26, 1996, he was united in marriage to Kimberly Ann Koenig. After their marriage they lived in Easton where they made their home.
Jerry was an over the road truck driver and owned Pflugradt Trucking. He was most caring selfless man who would help anyone he could. Jerry enjoyed road tripping, boating, camping, fishing and just being outdoors. He loved his animals and his family and most of all he was an amazing husband, dad and papa.
He was preceded in death by his father Henry E. Pflugradt, Sr.; sister, Sherry Lyons; son, Kyle Bruce; mother and father-in-law, Donald and Rosemary Koenig.
He is survived by his wife, Kim Pflugradt; children, Lucas Durrill, Danielle Durrill, Tonya Serafin, Dale Harrison, and Kimmy Reeves; grandchildren, Daybria "Stinker", Oni, Dom, Lafayette, Mickie, and Skyler; several great-grandchildren; mother, Eva Pflugradt; brothers, Jim Pflugradt and wife Pam, John Pflugradt and wife Kathy, Joe Pflugradt and wife Sharon and Henry Pflugradt and wife Lisa; sisters, Sandy Pflugradt and Susie McDowell and husband Eddie; other relatives, many friends.
Celebration of Life will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at Gower, Missouri, American Legion Hall.
Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
