EASTON, Mo. - Vernon "Junior" Pfleiderer, passed away Nov. 25, 2020, at the age of 87.

Junior was born on Feb. 26, 1933, and spent his life in Easton.

He worked at Seitz Foods for many years, before retiring from Heartland Hospital.

Junior loved nothing more than taking care of his land and spending time with his family.

Junior married the love of his life, Patricia June Corbin, on Aug. 12, 1960, at Ashland Methodist Church. Together, they had four children: Jeffrey, Bradley (Shelly), Douglas, and Keri.

Junior is preceded by: his father, Vernon Pfleiderer; mother, Minnie Stewart; and a grandchild, Benjamin Pfleiderer.

He will be lovingly remembered by: his brothers, Lloyd Pfleiderer and Bill Pfleiderer; his sisters, Shirley Holmes, Sharon Puckett, Janie Findley, and Sandra Farrell; and his grandchildren: Beau Clinton (Taylor), Torey Clinton (Dan Gabower), Maxwell Pfleiderer, Rachel Pfleiderer, Hannan Pfleiderer, and Robbie Pfleiderer; as well as three great-grandchildren.

Mr. Pfleiderer has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

No visitation or services are scheduled. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.