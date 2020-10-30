Peugh, R. Nadine 1937-2020

MT. MORIAH, Mo. - R. Nadine Peugh, 83, Mt. Moriah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Crestview Nursing Home, Bethany, Missouri, after a short illness.

Nadine was born on June 10, 1937, to Edgar and Lake (Shipley) Power.

On Oct. 25, 1956, she married Larry D. Peugh in Eagleville, Missouri. To this union four children were born.

Nadine was a homemaker, worked at Foster Cafe; in Mt. Moriah, was involved in the Sharon Chapel 4-H Club, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and actively involved in the community of Mt. Moriah. She supported and was involved in the pursuits of her children and grandchildren until her health limited her to do so.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Lake Power; husband, Larry Peugh; daughter, Anita J. Peugh; daughter-in-law, Relynda Peugh; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ken and Virginia Booth, Eldon and Katherine Power, Randall Power, Alva and Mary Fish; and five nephews, Kevin, Marcus, Steve, Wayne Dale and C.L.

Nadine is survived by her children, David Peugh, Lamar, Missouri, Jill (Rob) Peugh, Mt. Moriah, Dana (Matt) Cameron, Pattonsburg, Missouri; son-in-law, Danny Whisler, Bethany; sister, Mina (Lonnie) Hickman, Mt. Moriah; brother, Charles Power, Leon, Iowa; grandchildren, James, Matthew, Chase, Jake, Logan, Tyler, Aimee, Trevor plus several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is greatly missed by family and friends.

Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in Yankee Ridge Cemetery, Ridgeway, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

Memorials may be made to Yankee Ridge Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.