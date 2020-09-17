Petty, Lloyd H. 1946-2020

ALANTHUS GROVE, Mo. - Lloyd Herbert "Herb" Petty, 73, of Alanthus Grove, Missouri, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Gentry, Missouri.

He was born Dec. 16, 1946, to the late John T. Petty and Mary Blondena (Murphy) Petty, in Alanthus Grove.

He graduated from Stanberry High School. He was a student at Northwest Missouri State University, graduated with a Bachelors Science Degree in Psychology in May 1969. Herb served his country honorably in the USMC, 4th Battalion, 12th Marines, he was given a Presidential Unit Citation Medal for Operation Hastings during the Vietman War. After returning, he was a Mason. Herb's true passion was organic farming and a sheep farmer which he did for most of his life.

Surviving family: ex-wife, Irene (Ackley) Culter, Gallatin, Missouri; daughter, Cynthia (Petty) Jennings, DeKalb, Missouri; son, Alanthus Reid-Tedford, Alanthus Grove; granddaughter, Shanelle Keller, St. Joseph; brother, Clifford Murphy, Lowry City, Missouri; brother, Johnny Petty, Stanberry, Missouri; sister, Kathy (Thatcher) Lee, Stanberry; sister, Sue (Petty) Snead, Albany, Missouri; sister, Lorri (Petty) Corter, Mountain View, Arkansas; sister, Gwen (Petty) Miller, Bakersfield, California; stepbrother, Larry Warren, Alanthus Grove; stepsister, Sharon (Warren) Larison, Delta Junction, Alaska; numberous nieces and nephews.

Herb was preceded in death by: his parents and stepbrother.

Herb enjoyed playing the guitar and was rich in friends. Herb was well known as a peaceful activist who believed in justice and fairness.

No funeral service in honor of the deceased's wishes.

A private burial was held in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Wilson Township, Gentry County, Missouri, on Sept. 14, 2020. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.