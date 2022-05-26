Benny Raymond Petty, 68, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas. He was born March 1, 1954, in St. Joseph, son of Margaret and Raymond Petty. He graduated from Stewartsville, Missouri, High School, class of 1972. That same year, Benny enlisted in the Air National Guard, and later the U.S. Air Force, serving until 1993. During that time he worked as a Security Guard at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base. Benny was a die hard St. Louis Cardinals Fan, with his favorite sports celebrity being David Freese. His favorite author was Khalil Gibran. He was also an avid mushroom hunter and loved being outdoors.
Preceding him in death was his father, Raymond Petty.
Survivors include, mother, Margaret Petty; six siblings, Debra (Paul) Vey, Terry (Josephine) Petty, Cindy (Bob) Wise, Steven (Donna) Petty, David (Gail) Petty and Clinton Petty; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and Anthony Uredi.
Mr. Petty has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Graveside Service and Inurnment will be at High Ridge Cemetery in Stanberry, Missouri, at a later date.
Memorials are requested to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Benny Petty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.