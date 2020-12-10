Sylvia M. Pettit, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in St. Joseph. She was born March 13, 1945, in St. Joseph, daughter of Ernestine (Wheat) and William DeVore.

She graduated from Central High School and attended Youngstown State University. She married the love of her life James "Jim" Pettit on June 25, 1983, at their family ranch in St. Joseph. She worked at the State Hospital and later Community Recreation and Re-Socialization as a Recreational Therapist.

Sylvia loved horses, camping, rescuing and raising greyhounds, shopping at thrift stores, watching Judge Judy and the KC Chiefs. She was a member of Heartland Greyhound Adoption, the South Side Fall Festival Committee and the Evolution United Methodist Church.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, James in 2012; her parents; son, Dusty Jeffers; sisters, Jean Claire Butoph and Jacqueline Roberts; and granddaughter, Jennifer Jeffers.

Survivors include, daughters, Della Smith of St Joseph and Faith McClimans of Sharon, Pennsylvania; brother, William "Bill" DeVore of Smyrna, Delaware; grandchildren, Megan, Kodi, Kara Jo, Kori, Dustin, Sylvia, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Claire, Zoey and Jakob; 17 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating, The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m.on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Blakely Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Heartland Greyhound Adoption Organization.

Online livestreaming, condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.