Pettijohn, John "PJ" W. 1948-2020

FILLMORE, Mo. - John "PJ" W. Pettijohn, 71, of Fillmore, passed away Friday, Jan.17, 2020, at a local hospital in St. Joseph.

He was born in Halls, Missouri, to John W. Sr. and Mertle (Long) Pettijohn, on Feb. 12, 1948.

He married Pam Dunlap in St. Joseph, on Nov. 16, 1990, and she survives of the home.

John loved his family, and had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He enjoyed: motorcycles, boating, fishing and dancing.

John worked as a welder for 30 plus years, at AGP.

Survivors include: his wife; children: Tony (Kerri) Pettijohn, of St. Joseph, Vince (Dorinda) Pettijohn, of St. Joseph, Lee (Amanda) Pettijohn, of Savannah, Missouri, Melinda (Luke) Lee, of Fillmore, and Melissa Seipel, of Fillmore; eleven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ralph Pettijohn and Floyd (Donna) Pettijohn; sister, Leonia Ebling.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, and eight brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, in Savannah.

Family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20th, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Fillmore Cemetery, in Fillmore.

Memorial contribution can be made to The Pettijohn Family. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.