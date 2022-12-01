Eula Glee (Glee B.) Pettijohn, of St. Joseph, died Saturday, Nov. 26, at the age of 92, after an eight-month struggle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born to Robert and Minnie (Risner) Benitz on Feb. 7, 1930, in Hiawatha, Kansas.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Russell Pettijohn, of the home; two sons, Jeff (Robin) Pettijohn of Country Club, Missouri and Brad (Greta) Pettijohn of Overland Park, Kansas; and her sister, Roberta Lange of Omaha, Nebraska. She has seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, Harold Benitz and Kenneth Benitz; and two sisters, Opal Herpel and Virginia Laurence.
Glee was proud to be a charter member of the Savannah Sashayers Square Dance Club, where she and Russell enjoyed dancing for over 40 years. She was a lifetime follower of Jesus, having been baptized in the Lutheran Church as an infant and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church in Wathena, Kansas. She was a longtime active member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in St. Joseph.
Friends and family remember her as sweet and kind, hardworking and giving. Her sons remember her as a staunch supporter and cheerleader.
She retired from the St. Joseph School District, after 20 years having worked in the office of the Maintenance Department and Spring Garden and Pickett Schools. Other places of employment over the years include NOMA, Gerber Baby Foods, Anchor Screw and the State of Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Mosaic Hospice, or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 2 p.m. Saturday, St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
