STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Carolyn Sue Pettijohn, 73, of Stewartsville, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her home.

She was born Dec. 16, 1946, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Lettie (Marriott) and Luther Wineinger.

She graduated from Benton High School class of 1963, and she was a LPN (Licensed Practical Nurse) for over 20 years, working as a Head Start Nurse, and area health facilities as well as the program's manager for the EOC, now known as CAPP.

She enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adelines and she never met a stray dog she didn't like.

Carolyn was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Robert Pettijohn; sisters, Stephanie Jean Phillips and Frances Wineinger; and sons, Marcus Fisher and Billy Pettijohn.

Survivors include: daughters: Cara (Chuck) Beaty, Stewartsville, Ginie Randall (Roy Cox), Teresa (Mark) Sterling, Pat (Randy) Sweiger, Bess (Raymond Holt) Pettijohn-Holt; sons: Frank Pettijohn, Jesse Stone and Matt Pettijohn; 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Scott (Sandy) Wineinger; and sister, Sharon McGrath.

Funeral services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Fire Chaplain Floyd Ferguson officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Old School Presbyterian Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Shelter.

Online condolence and obituary at: www.ruppfuneral.com.