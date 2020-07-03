GOWER, Mo. - Steven Mark Petrovick 76, of Gower, Missouri passed away Wednesday July 1, 2020. He was born November 27, 1943 in St. Joseph, son of the late Anastasia "Nellie" & Steve Petrovick.

He graduated from Benton High School, and attended the University of Missouri Columbia, and graduated from Missouri Western State University. He served in the United States Army then worked for the City of St. Joseph as a Mechanical and Plumbing Inspector from November 1997 to his retirement in July 2015. He was a catholic and attended Mass at the Abbey of Our Lady of Ephesus, Gower.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Tom Petrovick, Sr..

Survivors include: sister, Julie (Steve) Wall, Savannah, Missouri; brothers, Leo (Sue) Petrovick of Florida, and Jim Petrovick of Colorado; and sister in law, Jenny Petrovick of St. Joseph.

He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home, there will be no services as per Steve's wishes.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.