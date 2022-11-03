Rosetta "Rosie" Peterson, 73, of St. Joseph, formerly of Council Bluffs, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in St. Joseph. She was born May 17, 1949, in Iowa, daughter of Donna and James Archer. She graduated from Woodbine High School, class of 1967, and attended Business School. She married David Peterson on March 9, 1968, in Woodbine, Iowa, sharing together 54 years. Rosie was a cosmetologist, and worked as an instructor for many years. She was an avid collector of elephants, enjoyed painting and working her family genealogy. Rosie loved spending time with her family. She was a member of Order of the Eastern Star, in Harlan Iowa, the Firefighters Auxiliary. Her and David were members of the East Side Christian Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Preceding her in death are her parents; an infant daughter, Lynn Peterson; and brother, Ed Archer.
Survivors include, husband, David Peterson of the home; children, Andy (Kerri) Peterson of St. Joseph and Dawn Peterson of Council Bluffs; brothers, Rich (Renee) Archer, Don (Nancy) Archer and Gary (Barb) Archer; sisters, Chris Archer-Dougherty and Amy (Kenard) Archer-Swift; sister-in-law, Kathy Archer-Raymond; six grandchildren, David Peterson III, Micah (Austin) Hurst, Tyler (Brooke) Peterson, Angie Peterson, Makenzie (Jordan) Beaver and Lily Peterson; seven great-grandchildren, Ryland, Abigail, Andrew, Corinna, Greyson, Luka and Jakob; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Peterson has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at East Side Christian Church in Council Bluffs. Pastor Jon Schank officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at the church.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
