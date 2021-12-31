Randy Orville Peterson, 60, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
He was born Jan. 7, 1961, in St. Joseph, son of the late Sylvia and Orville Peterson.
He worked as a welder.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Pete Peterson.
Survivors include: daughters, Laura and Sylvia Peterson; a brother, Robbie Peterson; and two grandchildren, Tarquin Williams and Cherokee Young.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Randy Peterson memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home the online funeral fund, at www.ruppfuneral.com, obituary, press funeral fund.
Arrangements: Rupp Funeral home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
