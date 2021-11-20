Peterson, Linda 1957-2021 San Diego, Calif.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Linda Peterson, 64, of San Diego, passed away peacefully at her home.
Linda was born Sept. 19, 1957, in San Diego.
Survivors: one sister, Ursula (Bob) McMillian; two brothers, Pete and Leonard Ash; one uncle, Dennis Ash; two nieces, Rachel Richey, Cierra (Ed) McAmoil; two great-nieces, Adaline and Rosalie; two great-nephews, Ethan and Tony.
Preceeded in death by her parents, Margaret and Leonard Ash.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. on Nov. 27, at Green Valley Baptist Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.