Peterson, Florence M. 1927-2023 Cosby, Mo. Mar 22, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Peterson, Florence M. 1927-2023 Cosby, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COSBY, Mo. - Florence Mary (Schneider) Peterson, 95, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023.Florence was born May 17, 1927, to Alfred and Elsa (Mandler) Schneider, Cosby, Missouri. She lived in the Cosby-Clarksdale area all her life.She married the love of her life, Marion "Bob" Peterson on March 19, 1948. They were married 69 years.She loved the outdoors and working on the family farm, gardening, flowers, and milking cows or wherever she was needed.She graduated from Savannah, Missouri, High School and was a member of the Cosby Zion United Methodist Church.She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Jerry Peterson and infant son, Melvin Lee; brothers, Vernon Schneider and Richard Schneider; and sister-in-law, Edith Schneider.Survivors are son, Larry (Teggy) Peterson; sisters-in-law, Nancy Schneider and Betty Schneider; nieces, nephews and many friends.Farewell Services 10 a.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Cosby Zion Cemetery, 20545 County Road 279, Cosby, MO 64436.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To send flowers to the family of Florence (Schneider) Peterson, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Mar 24 Visitation Friday, March 24, 2023 9:00AM-10:00AM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave. Suite A St. Joseph, MO 64506 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Mar 24 Service Friday, March 24, 2023 10:00AM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave. Suite A St. Joseph, MO 64506 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins. Tags Zootechnics Statistics Christianity Religion × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, March 22, 2023 Late Notices, March 21, 2023 Late Notices, March 20, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesPolice identify man found dead over weekendAttendance intervention can help save livesPolice identify victims from weekend crashesMall owner is bullish on possible sports complexPolice respond to overnight shootingFormer city IT employee pleads guilty to chargeMosaic announces new CFOScooter’s Coffee is the latest investment in Savannah’s business boomTwo-vehicle crash sends four people to hospitalCardinals outlast Rebels in overtime in state semifinals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.