Sherrie Ann (Ruth) Petersen, 44, St. Joseph, passed away day, Saturday, May 2, 2020.
She was born Oct. 10, 1975, in Hiawatha, Kansas.
Sherrie always had a big heart.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Survivors include: her parents, George and Jo Ann Ruth; fiance;, Robert Harris; sisters: Barbara Ruth, Tressa Piper, Michelle Ruth; children: Robert Folett, Heather Horton, Crystal Ruth; three grandchildren; several aunts; and extended family.
Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.