COLUMBIA, MO - Nancy Paulette Petersen was born on Nov.10, 1960 to father Alva Lamm and mother Virginia Cox Lamm in St. Joseph, and went home to be with the Lord on June 18, 2020 in Columbia, Missouri, where she resided with her husband Clifford Petersen.

Nancy spent most of her professional life as a school bus driver and surrogate grandmother to many students from elementary age to college age who rode her bus.

Nancy was a dedicated wife and mother and is survived by: her husband Clifford; sons, Barry Joe Anderson, Jacob Anderson; and daughter Kaylyn Durbin; stepdaughters, Devan Petersen, Keely Hurst; and grandchildren, Xane Anderson, Chylin Anderson, Grayson Anderson, and Mary Hurst.

Nancy was devoted to the Lord and a member of Word of Life Church, in St. Joseph. Nancy volunteered and participated in Celebrate Recovery in St. Joseph, and Columbia.

Nancy cherished her friends as much as family so we would like to invite friends and family to a memorial celebration of Nancy to Word of Life Church, at 3902 NE Riverside Road, St. Joseph, Missouri, at 1 p.m. on June 25, 2020. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.