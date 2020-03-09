Petersen, Marjorie L. 1930-2020

OREGON, Mo. - Marjorie LaNell (Elder) Petersen, 89, formerly of Warsaw, Missouri, passed away on March 7, 2020, at an Oregon care center.

She was born Nov. 30, 1930, in Graf, Nebraska.

She married Doyle Elder in Nov. 1952, and he passed away in 1980.

In 2000, she married Pete Petersen, and he also passed away.

Also preceding her in death were: her parents, James and Annie (Tumlinson) Jones; son, Delmar Frakes; three brothers, Marion R. "Wimpy," John, and Jim Jones; and sister, Mary Jane Thomas.

Survivors include: her children: Marge Ann (Jim) Ruhnke, Highland, Kansas, Bill (Marty) Elder, Warsaw, Bob Elder, Oregon, Tony Elder, Havelock, North Carolina, Tina (Dennis) Gladman, Skidmore, Missouri, Jim (Stephanie) Elder, Dowagiac, Michigan and Julie Elder, St. Joseph; 17 grandchildren; 17 great- grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.

Family will greet friends one hour prior to services.

Interment: Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorials: Oregon Care Center Activity Fund.

