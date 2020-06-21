Peters, Theresa C.(White) 1929-2020

Theresa C. (White) Peters passed away June 11, 2020, of complications from Alzheimer's disease.

Born in St Joseph in 1929, daughter of James F. White & Lily G. (Moss) White, she attended St Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, becoming an R.N.

She married James W. Peters, moved to California, where Jim had been posted in the Navy and raising two sons, spending 47 happy years together, until Jim's death.

Theresa is survived by: sons, Dave (Kaveri) of Benicia, California and Mark (Ann) of Folsom, California; grandchildren, Luke and Emily; sister, Cecelia Boos Patton of Kansas City, Missouri; and brother, John of Martinez, Georgia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated with immediate family.

When conditions allow, a celebration of Theresa's life will be held, time and place to be decided. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.