Jason Scott Peters, 41, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at his home. He was born Dec. 25, 1980, in St. Joseph, son of Betty and David Peters. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1999.
Following high school, he served two years in the U.S. Air Force. He married Morgan Bowland on July 11, 2015. Most recently he worked at Heartland Coca-Cola and Owned and Operated Jayco Renovations. Jason was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco 49'ers fan. Baseball was his passion. He also enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting and playing corn hole. He coached softball for Kryptonite and Velocity teams and played for Pop's Place Wolves. He was a member of Renovation Church.
Jason was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, William A. and Betty Kuehner; mother-in-law, Faith Bowland; and daughter, Moriah Reynolds.
Survivors include, wife, Morgan Peters of the home; parents, David and Betty Peters of St. Joseph; brothers, Sean (Dawn) Peters of St. Joseph and Patrick (Patty) Kuehner of St. Charles, Missouri; four children, Haleigh and Jadynn Peters, Jared Reynolds and Chloe Ross; grandchildren, Baylor McPike, Lamorah Reynolds and Greyson Kessler; paternal grandparents, Jerry and Elaine Peters of St. Joseph; father-in-law, Jerald (Lori) Bowland; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Jason Davis officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Savannah Cemetery.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Jason Peters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
