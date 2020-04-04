George Richard Peters, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born May 26, 1937, in Bonner Springs, Kansas, son of the late Beryl and John Peters.

He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1955, and joined the Army National Guard, serving for 34 years, retiring in 1989.

He married Margaret Lorene Crockett, on Sept. 21, 1956, at the Hyde Park Four Square Church.

George was a boiler engineer at Seitz Foods.

He was a Ford man, who enjoyed mushroom hunting, deer hunting, mowing the lawn and especially time spent with his family.

He attended The Life Church, in St. Joseph.

George was preceded in death by: his wife, Margaret Lorene Peters; grandson, Brent M. Dragoo; his parents; brothers, Donald and Bill Peters; and a sister, Dorthy Morris.

Survivors include: sons, Kevin (Linda) Peters and Barry (Jo) Peters; daughter, Lori (Mike) Dragoo, all of St. Joseph; grandchildren: J.P. (Elma) Peters, Katie (Nic) Peters, Shawna (Bryce) Fattig, Taryn (John) Harrison, Camryn (Juan) Vidal; 14 great-grandchildren: Morgan, Draiden, Isaiah, Elannah, Taggen, Ryder, Tyson, Greyson, Adler, Audra, Alexa, Calla, Evelyn and Vivian; brothers: Jack Peters, Jerry (Elaine) Peters, Fred (Sue) Peters and Ronnie Peters; and sisters, Merikay (Carl) Wootton and Ruth Peters.

Private immediate family only service, with public livestream: 10 a.m. Monday.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Dr. Darrell Jones and Pastor Craig Orrick officiating.

The interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to; Wounded Warriors in Action or Mosaic Hospice.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.