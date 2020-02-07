Franklin Peters
HIAWATHA, Kan. -Franklin Peters, 90, rural Hiawatha, died Feb. 4, 2020.
Preceded by: parents, John and Blanche Ptomey Peters; first wife, Tommi Peters; infant son, Arthur Dean Peters; stepdaughter, Nicole Dillon; brother, Bill Peters.
Survivors: wife, Dixie Severin Peters; children: Patricia Peters Martin, John Karl Peters and Cheryl Bickley; siblings: Pat Olson, Wayne Peters and Jerry Peters.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.
Family visitation: one hour prior.
