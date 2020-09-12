Peters, Donald J. 1927-2020

ATCHISON, Kan. - Donald J. Peters, 93, Atchison, Kansas, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.

Funeral services will be Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Ziegler officiating. Interment will follow Sunset Memory Gardens, Atchison, Kansas.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, Sept. 13 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with whom the final care has been entrusted.

Online condolences may be left at www.arensbergpruett.com.

Donald was born May 12, 1927, in Atchison, the son of Frank and Mary (Lehman) Peters.

He and the former Betty Lou Atherton were united in marriage in Atchison. Mrs. Peters preceded him in death on July 13, 1988.

Donald was employed in the maintenance department at the Pillsbury mill for over 41 years,

Donald enjoyed bowling, guns and collecting coins. He loved old Studebaker cars and would often be seen driving one around town. Above all else though he loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include: two grandchildren, Brian (Elisa) Peters, Lancaster, Kansas, Brenda (Matthew) Pyles, Atchison; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Peters, Atchison; nine great- grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife; a son, Dennis Peters; three brothers, Frank, Merlin, Robert; and five sisters, Birdie, Billie, Gertie, Betty and Marion. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.