Shelby Lanae Peterman 27, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. She was born Oct. 20, 1992, in Maryville, Missouri, daughter of Melissa and Stephen Peterman.

She attended Benton High School and was working at Mosaic Life Care Hospital, in the dietary department.

She was enjoying her motherhood and looking forward to the birth of her new son, Atticus.

She is survived by: father, Stephen (Cathy) Peterman, St. Joseph; mother, Melissa Peterman, Springfield, Missouri; son, Ellias Lee Pritchett; paternal grandparents, Bill and Susan Simpson, St. Joseph, Missouri; maternal grandfather Robert Bates; and half-sister, Kelsey Corcoran.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with memorial services following Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home.

She will be cremated, under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Ellias Pritchett scholarship fund, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.