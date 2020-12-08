Linda Sue Perry, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Linda was born Sept. 21, 1940, to the late Charles and Virginia (McMindes) Landis.

Linda graduated Class of 1958 at Mid-Buchanan High School and enjoyed playing on the AAU Basketball team. She attended St. Joseph Junior College, and received her Undergraduate and Master's Degree in Education at Northwest Missouri State. She taught for 30 years in the St. Joseph School District, including Mark Twain, Gene Field and Humboldt.

Linda was very passionate about her family, education and her church. She played piano at First Lutheran Church for 30 years and was a Deacon at Wyatt Park Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing Bridge and Mahjong with her friends.

Linda married James Monroe Perry on December 18, 1965 in St. Joseph at First Lutheran Church. They were married for 54 years before his passing in November, 2019.

Surviving are two sons, Jeff Perry (Lori), John Perry (Jennifer); daughte,r Jill Perry; sister, Pat Osteen; four grandchildren, Wesley James Perry, Adlem Charles Perry, Joslyn Kerrigan Perry, Ellison Roe Perry; nephew, Jay Myers; niece, Kelley Myers; many friends and her beloved dog, Victoria.

Mrs. Perry has been cremated under the care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Wyatt Park Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyatt Park Baptist Church, St. Joseph Food Kitchen, or to the American Cancer Society. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.