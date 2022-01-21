STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Nancy Peery, 50, Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
She was born Oct. 25, 1971, in St. Joseph, to Fred and Nancy (Sell) Peery. She graduated from Plattsburg, Missouri, High School.
She worked as a nurse's aide at several nursing homes.
Nancy enjoyed fishing and not following any rules, including her own. She enjoyed life and always had a smile on her face.
She was preceded in death by her father, Fred; brother, Gregg Peery; and niece, Sarah Beth McCoy.
She is survived by her mother, Nancy Peery, Sr.; siblings, George McCoy (Michele), Fonda Bomar (Alva), and Fawn Peery; nephew, Kyle McCoy (Heidi); nieces, Anna and Allysanne Bomar; extended family and friends; and beloved dog, Beretta.
Memorial Service 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, American Legion Hall in Stewartsville.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
