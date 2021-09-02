Donald E. Perry, 84, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.
He was born Sept. 10, 1936, in Elwood, Kansas, to Len and Maxine (Gorman) Perry.
Donald enjoyed working, helping others, and watching movies. He had a great sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include brother, Junior Perry (Kaye); niece, Maxine Perry; nephew, Len Perry; numerous cousins and extended family.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Bellemont Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests that anyone attending service or visitation to please wear a face mask.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.