Perry, Danny W. 1954-2020

Danny W. Perry, 66, St. Joseph, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, May 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Jan. 23, 1954 in St. Joseph.

Danny married Joann B. Byford July 26, 1975. She survives of the home.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army for 14 years, then the U.S. Army Reserves for 6 years. Danny was very proud of his military service.

He was a member of Life Church and the V.F.W. Danny worked for CD Smith for over 20 years, Walmart, then later Apple Bus Company as a driver and trainer for 9 years.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, his dogs, and driving his "bus kids". Danny loved spending time with his family.

Danny was preceded in death by: his parents, Leroy and Helen (Lonjers)Perry.

Additional survivors include: children, Justin D. Perry (Amber), Jessica D. Bailey, Jonathan D. Perry (Jennifer); grandchildren, Trudy Hauser, Sebastion Perry, Aiden Perry, Hannah and Kyla Bailey; brother, Arthur Perry; sisters, Donna McConnell, Betty Crabtree; Esther Anderson (Raymond); numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services & Public Livestream 1 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.