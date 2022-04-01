Samantha Perpitch-Harvey, 50, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
She was born Aug. 28, 1971, in Rockford, Illinois.
Samantha married Stephen Harvey Sept. 11, 1992. He survives of the home.
She was an avid painter who also enjoyed poetry, reading and theatre.
Samantha is also survived by her children, Jarek, Michael, Alex, and Aiden Perpitch-Harvey; parents, Samuel and Pauline Perpitch; sister, Alicia Cronkite; niece, Nora Cronkite; nephews, Zack and Jacob Brown
Private Graveside Farewell Services & Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Open Door Food Kitchen or the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
