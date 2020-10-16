Perks, Rhonda C. 1960-2020

GOWER, Mo. - Rhonda Christina Perks, 60, of Gower, Missouri, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, after a brief illness.

She was born on July 4, 1960, in St. Joseph, to Ivan Courtney, Sr., and Evelyn (Phillips) Courtney. Rhonda grew up in St. Joseph and graduated from Benton High School.

On Sept. 16, 1978, she was united in marriage to Jim Perks. After their marriage they lived in Gower where they raised their three children, Josh, Shawn and Courtney.

Rhonda worked 19 years at the Gower Convalescent Center. She was an avid garage seller and enjoyed spending time with her cousins Debbie Steiner and Diane McIntosh. Rhonda loved her puppy "Precious" and most of all she loved her family and her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mom Evelyn Courtney and her brother Ivan Courtney, Jr.

Rhonda is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jim Perks; children, Josh (Jenny) Perks, Shawn Perks and Courtney (Marshal) Perks; grandchildren, Lauren, Joshie, Kaycee, Kaylynn, Julie, Levi Dustin, Kamryn, Conner and Layla; her dad, Ivan Courtney, Sr.; brother, Mark (Becky) Courtney; sister, Deanna Courtney; numerous other family members and friends.

Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. with Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Monday, October 19, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery, Gower.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the funeral home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.