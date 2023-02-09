Perkins, Steven E. 1950-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Feb 9, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Perkins, Steven E. 1950-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Steven E. Perkins, 72, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.He was born Sept. 25, 1950, in Beloit, Kansas, to Eugene and Mary (Conn) Perkins.He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam war.Steven married Rebecca Lynn Peterson on Aug. 30, 1980.His family was very important to him, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents and twin grandchildren, Hannah and Andrew Stuart.Survivors include his wife; daughters, Pamela Hughes and Dana Attebury; three granddaughters; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Murray and Jane Boos (George), and several nieces and nephews.Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Maxwell Heights Church, with a visitation beginning one hour prior to the service.Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.Donations may be made to the Noyes Home or Friends of the Animal Shelter.Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Steven Perkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Genealogy Armed Forces Ethnology Religion Hospitals × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Feb 9, 2023 Late Notices, Feb 8, 2023 Late Notices, Feb 7, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesChinese balloon visible over St. JosephLaw enforcement investigating recent death in Buchanan County jail10 indicted in federal drug case include two from St. JosephNew storage facility for classic, collectible cars to open in St. JosephPolice have located missing child, Kielynn AndersonBuchanan County students move onto Regional Spelling BeeSchool board gives Edgar extensionExecution of man convicted in killing of 3 in Texas delayedWildlife expert explains what to do with injured animalsAcing the ACT wasn't so hard, Central scholar says
