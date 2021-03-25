Edwin C. Perkins, Sr., 90, St. Joseph, formerly from Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, with his wife and family by his side.

He was born March 30, 1930, in Jefferson, Iowa, to Elver and Anna (Lynch) Perkins in a farmhouse.

Edwin attended county schools until 8th grade, then graduated from Jefferson High School May, 1948. He attended every class reunion.

He joined the US Navy May 1948, and was honorably discharged June, 1952.

Edwin worked as a solar A/C mechanic in Des Moines, Iowa, then later moved to Kansas City, in 1953.

He worked at General Motors from 1953 to 1955, as an inspector of F-84 flight jets. Edwin later worked at Trans World Airlines from April 1955, until retiring in April, 1986.

He was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Parkville, Missouri, TWA Seniors and the American Legion.

His proudest moments were: marrying his wife of 66 years, Virginia Irene DeFreece, raising two daughters and three sons and being around his five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Dean Perkins; and sister, Bethel Bouchard.

Survivors include: his wife of 66 years, Virginia Perkins; children: Peggy Burns (David), Ted Perkins (Marissa), Eddy Perkins, Andy Perkins (Cheyenne), Stacey Perkins; grandchildren: T.J and Tiffany Perkins, Taylor and Tanner Burns, Jessica Perkins; siblings: Carroll Perkins (Karen), Darlene Rankel, Jerry Perkins (Carol Ann); numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Private Interment: Terrace Park Cemetery, Kansas City.

Parish Rosary: 9:30 a.m. Friday, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charity of the donor's choice.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.