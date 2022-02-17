Perkins, Raymond A. 1928-2022 Gower, Mo.

GOWER, Mo. - Raymond A. Perkins, 93 years young, of Gower, Missouri, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
He was born Nov. 3, 1928, in Clinton County to Jesse Bryon and Ann Elizabeth (Smith) Perkins. After his mother passed away, he was raised by his grandmother until his father remarried Ione Christeen (Mitchell) Perkins. He graduated from Gower High School and then went on to serve in the Korean Conflict. After two years of service, he returned to Clinton County and began running the family farm.
In 1968, he married the love of his life, Virginia (Assel) Perkins. They were getting ready to celebrate 54 years of marriage.
Raymond had three passions: the Lord, his family, and tractors. He attended Bethany Christian Church and was a board member of Mt. Carmel Cemetery and Mt. Zion Cemetery. He was also a member of American Legion No. 393.
Raymond had one daughter, Romona Ann (Perkins) Young and son-in-law Dean Young. They gave him the joy of being a grandfather three times with Jesse, Ann, and Danielle. He was also close to many of his nephews, nieces, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, and sister.
A Celebration of Life for a truly wonderful husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend, and godly man will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home. There will also be visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. for family and friends.
Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery, Gower. Pastor Michael McMurtrey will officiate. Come as Raymond knew you whether in jeans and boots or overalls, but no neckties please.
Memorial donations can be made to Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Mt. Zion Cemetery, or Bethany Christian Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
