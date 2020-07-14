Perkins, Morris G. 1935-2020

BETHANY, Mo. - Morris G. Perkins, 85, died Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Survivors: daughters, Rhonda (Dennis) Mitchell, Ridgeway, Missouri, Roxanne (Marvin) Gregg, Bethany; 5 grandchildren; ten greatgrandchildren; brother, Shannon Perkins, Seymour, Iowa; sister, Nancy Perkins Robbins, Yucaipa, California.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, United Methodist Church, Ridgeway, Missouri
Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, Ridgeway, Missouri
There will be no visitation.
Tributes may be left at wwwbethanymemorialchapel.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.