Perkins, Jill K. 1951-2020

Jill K. Perkins, 69, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
She was born April 9, 1951, in Houston, Texas, to Charles and Claudia (Blessing) Perkins.
Jill was a surgical tech for Methodist and Heartland Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include sons, Scott Perkins and Kevin Gene Courtin; sister, Rita Jane Davis.
Memorial Service will be held at a later date, Grace Evangelical Church. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Grace Evangelical Church. Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.