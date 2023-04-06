Randall Brooke Peregrine was born in St. Joseph on Nov. 22, 1956, to Vera and Dale Peregrine. He graduated from Central High School in St. Joseph in 1974.
He was married to Peggy Anderson and they were blessed with one son, James, born in 1993.
Randall enjoyed playing baseball, along with other sports. He exemplified hard work through his time at Food Barn, Food4Less, Apple Market, and Sara Lee Bread. He was always smiling at work and loved to say hello and catch up with regular customers when they stopped in for their shopping. He would always update his son, James, on which customers he saw and their life happenings.
Randall's love for sports was evident to those around him, he was often wearing a favorite team's shirt and hat and was ready to share the latest sports news and scores.
Randall passed away on April 4, 2023, and is survived by his mother, Vera; sisters, Lori and Jan; brother, Larry; son, James; and daughter-in-law, Kayla.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
