Norma Katherine Pepper, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at her home in St. Joseph. She was born Oct. 25, 1932, in DeKalb County, Missouri, daughter of the late Davida and Vern Adams. She graduated from Weston, Missouri, High School class of 1950 and then married William Pepper on Jan. 9, 1954.

She enjoyed playing cards, bridge, and pitch, and enjoyed knitting and crochet. She was a member of the Agency Christian Church.

