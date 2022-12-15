Norma Katherine Pepper, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at her home in St. Joseph. She was born Oct. 25, 1932, in DeKalb County, Missouri, daughter of the late Davida and Vern Adams. She graduated from Weston, Missouri, High School class of 1950 and then married William Pepper on Jan. 9, 1954.
She enjoyed playing cards, bridge, and pitch, and enjoyed knitting and crochet. She was a member of the Agency Christian Church.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; half brother, Donald Roberts; and half sister, Mary Troth.
Survivors include, husband, William Jewell Pepper of the home; daughter, Annette (Mike) Perry, St. Joseph; son, Bill (Maggie) Pepper, Kansas City, Missouri; grandsons, Adam Perry and Maxwell Pepper; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jerry Adams, Weston.
Funeral services: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jim Barnett officiating, The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mt. Bethel Cemetery, Weston.
Memorials are requested to the Mosaic Hospice.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Norma Pepper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.